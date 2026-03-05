Union Dicon Salt Outlines Recovery Plan

Union Dicon Salt Plc has provided clarification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders and the investing public on steps being taken to revive operations and meet listing requirements following a prolonged period of inactivity.

In a statement dated March 5, 2026, the company said it had been unable to reach its majority shareholder, Aims Limited, prompting the need to clarify its current status and the measures being implemented to restore business activities.

The company explained that its operations had remained largely dormant for an extended period, leading to its placement on the NGX’s delisting watchlist, a category reserved for companies that have received delisting notices.

However, Union Dicon Salt stated that the delisting process has been temporarily suspended after the NGX granted the company a stay of action for a specified period.

During this period, the company’s management has been given two years to address the issues that resulted in the delisting notice and return the company to full operational and regulatory compliance.

The company noted that the new management team has already initiated several steps aimed at repositioning the business and restarting operations.

These steps include the commissioning of its salt and pepper production facilities after securing the required approvals from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The firm also announced the commencement of packaging operations for its Dicon Salt and Dicon Hot Pepper products.

Union Dicon Salt added that it has maintained engagement with substantial shareholders holding five per cent equity and above in the company to ensure alignment with its new strategic direction.

Despite these efforts, the company said it has not been able to establish contact with its majority shareholder due to the long period of inactivity. Management noted that securing the participation of the majority shareholder has become a key requirement in restoring the company’s full compliance with NGX post-listing obligations.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to upholding high standards of corporate governance, transparency and regulatory compliance as it works towards restoring normal operations as a compliant listed entity on the exchange.

Union Dicon Salt also assured investors of its determination to reposition the company and strengthen its operational and regulatory standing going forward.