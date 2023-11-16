Union Berlin Sack Manager, Urs Fischer

Bundesliga side, Union Berlin have sacked their manager Urs Fischer after a poor start to the season.
Having finished fourth last season they are currently bottom of the table after picking up just six points from their opening of 11 matches.
However, a statement from club President, Dirk Zingler said: “I recently made it clear that Urs is an outstanding coach and I remain absolutely convinced of that.
“This is a very sad moment not only for me personally but certainly for the entire Union family.
“I am grateful and proud when looking back on the time we have spent and the successes we have celebrated.
“As painful as this separation is, Urs is leaving as a friend who will always be welcomed by us with open arms.”
Union Berlin are looking to Hire a manager before their next math which is to hold after the international break.