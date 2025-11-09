New Telegraph

Union Berlin Ends Bayern’s Record Winning Streak

Bayern Munich’s record run of wins since the start of the season is over despite a late Harry Kane equaliser against Union Berlin.

Their 16 victories in 16 games in all competitions before Saturday’s Bundesliga clash was the best start to a season by any men’s team from the top five European leagues.

But they missed the chance to equal a club record of victories at the start of a Bundesliga season thanks to this late draw. Bayern fell behind when Danilho Doekhi’s effort following a corner slipped under keeper Manuel Neuer.

