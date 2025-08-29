Union Bank’s Ex–Executive Director, Tadaferua, Dies At 71

A former Executive Director of Union Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr Austine Ogheneovo Tadaferua has died, aged of 71 years. According to a release by the son, Anthony Tadaferua, the late Tadaferua died in Lagos on August 25, 2025 after a prolonged illness.

Born in Jos, Plateau State on August 5, 1954, he graduated with a degree in Agriculture Economics from the University of Ibadan, and started his working career with the then Bendel State Ministry of Agriculture after his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at Jalingo, in present day Taraba State, before joining Union Bank of Nigeria PLC.