Union Bank’s ‘Alpher Initiative’ Advances Gender Inclusivity

Union Bank of Nigeria stands at the forefront of the nation’s financial sector, leading the charge in promoting gender inclusivity and empowering women, according to a press release.

The statement said: “With a rich legacy of innovation and dedication, the Bank is actively creating a more equitable and supportive environment for women, both within its own workforce and across the wider Nigerian community.

“Recently honoured as the ‘Family-Friendly Bank of the Year’ by The New Telegraph, Union Bank is raising the bar with progressive policies for customers and employees alike.

“Through its Alpher initiative, the Bank is investing in the future of female students, entrepreneurs, and professionals throughout Nigeria.

“Alpher offers bespoke financial services, career and business development opportunities, and exclusive lifestyle benefits designed to help women thrive.

“Union Bank’s strategic collaborations, such as its sponsorship of the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) Women and Youth Entrepreneurship Development Centre (WYEDC) programme, have enabled numerous entrepreneurs to graduate, access vital training, and secure grant opportunities.”

The statement further said: “Within its own ranks, Union Bank set a new benchmark with a five-month fully paid maternity leave, complemented by the option to take annual leave.

“This policy, aligned with the United Nations SDG 3: ‘Good Health and Well-Being’, ensures that employees have the time and support they need to recover and bond with their families.

“The bank’s internal women’s network, WeHub (Women Empowerment Hub), regularly hosts insightful events and discussions focused on bridging the digital gender divide and advancing the careers of female employees.