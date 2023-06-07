Union Bank’s αlpher partners Chrystallis to promote women empowerment

In line with its commitment to sustainable development and enabling success for women, Union Bank of Nigeria, through its women-focused proposition, alpher, partnered with Chrystallis to host the inaugural live edition of Chrystallis Conversations – a platform focused on empowering women and promoting gender equality. The event tagged Fear-Less! Pursuing Your Best Life with Courage and Conviction held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was an intimate night of insightful conversations and networking. The event kicked off with a heartfelt musical performance by Funmi Bucknor, followed by a captivating poetry reading session by prolific writer and poet, Wana Udobang (Wana Wana), and ended with engaging one-on-one conversations with filmmaker and women’s rights advocate, Ego Boyo, and entertainment mogul, politician and social activist, Olubankole Wellington, moderated by Kemi Ogunleye, the Host, and Creator of Chrystallis.

Chrystallis Conversations is a platform for women to share their stories, experiences, and perspectives. It has gained recognition for facilitating insightful discussions and thought-provoking conversations, around women’s empowerment. The partnership with alpher underscores Union Bank’s commitment to championing women empowerment by supporting them in their journey towards success and fostering a more inclusive society.

Commenting on the partnership, Olufunmi Aluko, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Union Bank, expressed excitement about the collaboration. She said: “Union Bank’s alpher is dedicated to supporting women in their personal and professional journey. Through this partnership, we aim to amplify women voices, celebrate their achievements, and foster an environment of empowerment and equality. “We firmly believe that by providing resources and opportunities, we can enable women to thrive and empower them to break barriers and shatter stereotypes.”