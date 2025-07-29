Union Bank Supports Pacelli School For The Visually, Partially Sighted

Union Bank of Nigeria honoured the resilience and academic achievements of visually impaired students by participating in the recent graduation ceremony of the Pacelli School for the Visually and Partially Sighted.

According to a press release, the event, held on the school premises, highlighted the importance of inclusivity and determination in education.

“As a 108-year-old institution committed to social responsibility, Union Bank’s involvement reflects its enduring support for Persons With Disabilities (PWD) and its dedication to fostering equitable access to education,” the statement said.

Expressing her admiration for the graduating students, the Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Olufunmilola Aluko, said: “Union Bank proudly stands as a champion of inclusiveness and equitable representation.

Through our UnionCares corporate social responsibility initiative, we are committed to supporting vulnerable and underrepresented communities.

We celebrate the incredible achievements of these students and reaffirm our dedication to empowering them to reach their full potential.”