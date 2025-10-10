Union Bank Strengthens Media Ties At Informal Mixer Event

Union Bank of Nigeria recently hosted an informal and engaging meet-and greet session with leading media professionals at The Stallion Plaza, its headquarters, in Marina, Lagos. The event, held at SpaceNXT, the bank’s purpose-designed co-creation hub for innovators and creators, was conceived as a relaxed platform to foster personal connections and deepen mutual understanding between the bank and media partners.

Rather than a formal media briefing, the gathering offered a convivial atmosphere for open conversation, reinforcing Union Bank’s recognition of the media’s essential role in shaping public discourse and amplifying the Bank’s mission. In attendance were senior members of Union Bank’s leadership team, including Taiwo Shote, Executive Director, Corporate Banking, Lagos and West, Olufunmilola Aluko, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, and Tosin Ibikunle, Head of Strategy and Planning.

Olufunmilola and Tosin reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to transparent and collaborative engagement with the press, while underscoring Union Bank’s strong operational footing and readiness to meet all regulatory obligations. Speaking at the event, Aluko said: “This event is simply about people. Union Bank has been around for 108 years, and we’ve seen it all – from telegram banking to digital wallets; from handwritten ledgers to AI-driven analytics. But through all that change, one constant has remained: the media.

“We wanted to create a space that is unhurried and human, where we can meet without the weight of deadlines or the formality of press statements, because behind those exchanges are real people who share a deep commitment to storytelling, to truth, and to impact.

So today, we wanted this session to simply be about reconnecting; banker to journalist, human to human.” Echoing this spirit of partnership as the bank looks ahead, Ibikunle, added: “Union Bank has diligently enhanced its systems and service experience in preparation for the next phase of growth.

As we roll out new initiatives, we look forward to partnering with the media to tell our story with clarity, accuracy, and impact.” The event also featured a tour of Stallion Plaza and a networking session, reflecting the bank’s intention to create a warm, human connection beyond the usual formalities of corporate communication.

Union Bank remains steadfast in its commitment to building trust through open dialogue and meaningful partnerships with the media and all stakeholders, as it continues to serve customers and contribute positively to Nigeria’s economic landscape.