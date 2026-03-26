Union Bank Status Unchanged, CBN Says After Federal High Court Judgment

Following the judgment of the Federal High Court in Lagos nullifying the role played by the Central Bank of Nigeria on the board and management of Union Bank Plc two years ago, the apex bank has, however, reaffirmed its oversight role while also assuring the stability of the bank.

In a statement yesterday, the CBN said it acknowledged the “judgment delivered on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, by the Federal High Court in Lagos concerning its regulatory action on Union Bank of Nigeria Plc (UBN) in January 2024.”

The statement signed by the Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Hakama Sidi Ali (Mrs.), said the apex bank was currently obtaining the Certified True Copy of the judgment and would review it carefully, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the rule of law. “As the apex regulatory authority, the CBN remains committed to acting in accordance with its mandate and established legal processes.

“The CBN assures the public that UBN’s status is unchanged and that it remains fully capable of meeting its obligations to customers, depositors, and all stakeholders. “The CBN will continue to provide the necessary regulatory oversight to ensure Union Bank operates in a safe, sound, and stable manner, while maintaining public confidence in the financial system,” the statement added.

Recall that the court had nullified the January 2024 dissolution of the board and management of Union Bank of Nigeria by CBN, declaring the action ultra vires. Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, in his ruling, quashed all decisions taken by the CBN-appointed board and directed the immediate restoration of the bank’s former board and management.

The court further restrained the CBN, its appointees and agents from taking any further steps, including actions relating to the proposed recapitalisation of the bank or any related measures.

The apex bank had, in January 2024, announced the dissolution of Union Bank’s board and management, appointing Yetunde Oni as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and Mannir Ubali Ringim as Executive Director. Dissatisfied with the move, core shareholders of the bank — Titan Trust Bank, Luxis International and Magna International — approached the court, challenging the legality of the CBN’s action.

In their suit, the shareholders argued that the removal of the bank’s directors and the proposed recapitalisation by the interim board were carried out without due process, describing the steps as unlawful.

They urged the court to suspend the CBN, Union Bank and the appointed directors from taking further actions pending the determination of the suit. The court had, on December 5, 2025, granted interim reliefs in favour of the applicants before proceeding to hear the substantive matter.