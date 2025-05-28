Union Bank Sponsors Mathematics Competition For Hearing-Impaired Students

Share

Union Bank of Nigeria, through Union – Cares, an arm of its Corporate, Sustainability and Innovation Initiative, recently sponsored the Ajofa Special Education Foundation for the Deaf Mathematics Competition.

According to a press release, the competition, which was held at the Wesley School for the Hearing Impaired at Surulere, Lagos, had as its theme “Impacting Deaf Students and Life with Mathematics in Nigeria.”

The statement said that the competition had in attendance representatives from Union Bank, the Lagos State Education Board, Principals of Schools, and teachers, adding that ten competitors, drawn from different schools within and outside the deaf community in Lagos, participated in the programme.

The competition, a collaboration between Union Bank and the Ajofa Foundation, aimed to close the gap in inclusive education by creating opportunities for learners with hearing impairments to showcase their academic abilities and intellectual potential.

Speaking about the event, Olufunmilola Aluko, the Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Union Bank of Nigeria, said: “At Union Bank, we believe that development must be inclusive.

That’s why, through our UnionCares initiative, we continue to invest in meaningful partnerships and platforms like this.

We also commend the brilliant students on display today, who have demonstrated that their circumstances do not define them. Rather, they are writing a new story that says disability is not inability.

