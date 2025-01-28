Union Bank Rewards Customers With N21m In ‘Save And Win Palli Promo

Share

Union Bank has kicked off its Save and Win Palli Promo 4campaign on a high note following the announcement of its first set of winners in its inaugural monthly draws.

The first live draw of this season, which took place at the Bank’s Head Office in Marina, Lagos, rewarded 60 customers with N100,000 each.

Additionally, 300 other winners went home with N50,000 worth of gift vouchers during the inaugural live draw, which was conducted transparently and digitally under the supervision of relevant regulatory bodies.

The winners cut across the nation. Speaking at the first monthly draw, Gloria Omereonye, Union Bank’s Area Business Executive for Lagos Island 1, stated: “Union Bank is always dedicated to rewarding customers for their loyalty and financial discipline.

We are pleased that our promo has continued to achieve its noble goals of providing succour to our customers through our gifts and rewards, especially in these economically trying times, while facilitating a sustainable savings culture for future goals and objectives.”

Save & Win Palli Promo is a nationwide campaign designed to reward both new and existing customers with cash prizes.

Season 4, which began in December 2024 and runs until May 2025, offers customers the opportunity to win N131 million in cash prizes, Motorcycles, Tricycles, Fuel Vouchers, and a star prize of N5 million, which will be handed out to three lucky winners at the grand finale.

Open to new and existing customers, the Save and Win Palli Promo requires participants to save a minimum of N10,000 and perform a minimum of five transactions monthly to qualify for draws.

Monthly winners can receive N100,000, while quarterly draws will reward lucky savers with Motorcycles, Tricycles, and other exciting prizes. Customers who save in multiples of N10,000 will increase their chances of winning.

