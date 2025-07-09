Union Bank Restates Commitment To PPP At Intl Civil Service Conference

Union Bank has said that its support for inaugural International Civil Service Conference held in Abuja recently, is a reinforcement of its commitment to national progress.

In a statement, Mannir Ringim, Executive Director, North and Public Sector, said: “At Union Bank, we believe in the transformative power of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

Our support for this landmark conference underscores our dedication to modernising Nigeria’s civil service through innovative financial solutions and digital platforms that foster transparency and efficiency.”

The conference, themed, “Rejuvenate, Innovate and Accelerate,” convened civil servants, policymakers and development partners, to drive reforms and digital transformation in Nigeria’s public service.

Organised by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and the Global Government Forum UK, the conference highlighted critical priorities such as strong inclusive leadership, fostering an agile and digital culture, and effective public service delivery structures that transcend organisational silos.