Union Bank partners NCF to commemorate World Environment Day 2023

Union Bank of Nigeria has said that it partnered with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to celebrate World Environment Day 2023 as part of its continuous efforts to champion environmental responsibility and promote sustainable practices.

The World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5th, is a global platform to raise awareness, and mobilise action towards pressing environmental issues. The 2023 campaign #BeatPlasticPollution; Solutions to Plastic Pollution, calls for global solutions to combat plastic pollution.

Plastic pollution has become a global crisis, threatening our ecosystems, wildlife, and human well-being. This year’s World Environment Day aims to raise awareness and mobilise individuals, communities, and organisations to take action and make a positive impact on the environment by reducing their plastic consumption, embracing sustainable alternatives, and advocating for responsible plastic waste management.

To create awareness on environmental responsibility and encourage collective action, Union Bank employees, together with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation volunteered to educate students at Aguda Junior Grammar School, Surulere, Greg Girls Junior High School, Surulere, and Okun Ajah Community Senior Secondary School, Okun Ajah.

The students were educated on the detrimental effects of plastic pollution on the environment, highlighting the importance of reducing plastic consumption, reusing plastic, and practical tips for sustainable recycling. The Bank also donated waste bins to each school to encourage recycling and make it easier for students to do their part in reducing plastic waste.

Speaking on the Bank’s activities to mark World Environment Day, Union Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Olufunmilola Aluko said: “At Union Bank, we are resolute in our commitment to be a sustainability champion. This year’s focus on tackling the pervasive issue of plastic pollution resonates deeply with our commitment to environmental sustainability. We proudly partner with NCF to educate students on solutions to beat plastic pollution. By raising awareness and advocating for responsible plastic waste management, we can collectively and significantly preserve our planet for future generations.”