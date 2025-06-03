Union Bank, PAPSS Partner To Enhance Cross-Border Transactions

Share

Union Bank of Nigeria has announced that it is partnering with the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) network, a financial market infrastructure that provides hassle-free and convenient cross-border money transfers to some selected African countries, “to deliver simpler, smarter banking solutions.”

According to a press release, PAPSS, a revolutionary payment solution for implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), is designed to transform how payments are made across the continent.

The statement also said that using the payment solution, “offers numerous benefits to customers, including, but not limited to, instant payments or transfers, cheaper foreign transaction costs, no need to source FX, enhanced security, and intraAfrican trade opportunities.”

Commenting on the partnership, Peter Amadi, Head of Transaction Banking at Union Bank of Nigeria, said: “At Union Bank of Nigeria, we are committed to driving innovation and excellence in banking.

Our focus is on providing seamless and efficient banking through simpler, smarter solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

We believe in fostering strong relationships and delivering exceptional value to our customers, ensuring their success in today’s dynamic financial landscape.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Mike Ogbalu III, CEO of PAPSS, said: “I am very excited and proud to see Union Bank of Nigeria, a bank with over a century of banking legacy, joining the PAPSS network.

This shows how PAPSS will be a game changer for the continent by enabling infrastructure to spur the growth of intraAfrican trade and commerce, with the active participation of regional economic communities, private sectors, and other stakeholders.”

Share