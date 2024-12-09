Union Bank Names New Chairman, Directors

Share

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Bayo Adeleke as board chairman, Mr. Kelechi Nwaoba and Mr. Taiwo Shote as executive directors and Mr. Mohammed Balarabe, Mrs. Chiamaka Ezenwa, Mr. Ibrahim Oruma, Mrs. Oluyinka Morgan and Mrs. Eileen Shaiyen as nonexecutive directors.

Adeleke has extensive experience in banking and financial services from his leadership roles at First Bank of Nigeria. His strategic skills will help guide the bank’s growth and transformation.

Also, Balarabe has a strong corporate banking and regulatory compliance background, while Ezenwa has global financial services experience in M&A and sustainable infrastructure. The bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Mrs. Yetunde B. Oni, is satisfied with the new appointments, sayingvthat they have demonstrated the bank’s commitment to building a strong leadership team.

