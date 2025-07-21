Union Bank Marks Decade-High Staff Promotion Rate For Outstanding Performance

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, a leading institution in the Nigerian financial sector, has concluded its annual staff assessment and performance evaluation exercise, resulting in the promotion of approximately 24 per cent of its employees, the highest promotion rate recorded by the Bank in the past 10 years.

This milestone reflects Union Bank’s enduring commitment to recognising and rewarding excellence, nurturing talent, and fostering a high-performance culture.

Promotions were awarded across various departments to employees who consistently demonstrated outstanding achievement, integrity and dedication to the Bank’s values and growth objectives.

Commenting on the development, Yetunde Oni, the CEO and Managing Director of Union Bank, said: “At Union Bank, we are steadfast in our mission to reimagine what is possible for our customers, our communities and ourselves as dedicated professionals.

These promotions not only recognise individual excellence but also reflect the Bank’s ongoing commitment to rewarding those who continually advance our shared ambitions.”

Union Bank remains committed to the highest standards of professionalism, ethics and accountability throughout the organisation.

The Bank is passionate about creating opportunities for growth, rewarding merit and supporting all employees throughout their career journeys.