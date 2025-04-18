Union Bank Empowers Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs

Share

Union Bank of Nigeria, under its “Made In Naija” initiative, emphasised its commitment to supporting homegrown businesses by recently sponsoring the RISE Business Challenge at the University of Lagos, Akoka, during the 6th Annual Youth Leadership Conference.

Dubbed Turning Point 6.0, the Resilience, Innovation, Social Responsibility, and Entrepreneurship (RISE) Challenge is a collaboration between Union Bank and the conference convener, Mr Olusegun Odufuwa, to empower youth-led businesses with financial and mentorship support through a pitch competition.

According to a press release, “targeted at uplifting young men and women with requisite entrepreneurial skills, the event aligns with one of the Bank’s primary objectives of encouraging Made In Naija and the next generation of Nigerian innovators and business leaders, culminating in positive social impact and sustainable economic growth.

“The competition also aims to identify and reward outstanding business ideas demonstrating viability, sustainability, and social impact.”

The statement said that this year’s RISE Challenge winners were chosen after a rigorous selection process involving participants sending their proposals for a team of judges and business experts to assess.

The final four selected competitors then pitched their ideas individually to a panel of judges, who chose the winners based on innovation, social impact, sustainability, and financial viability.

Share