Union Bank Completes N6.3bn Series 2 Bond Issue

Union Bank of Nigeria has completed the full redemption of its Series 2 15.75% Bond Issue with the payment of both principal and coupon totalling N6,314,000,000 on September 3, 2025.

According to a press release, this payment fulfils the Bank’s obligations to bondholders in accordance with the regulations set by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The statement said: “The Series 2 Bond was issued under the Bank’s N100 billion Debt Issuance Programme and was fully subscribed, with the final coupon payment also settled on September 3, 2025.

This completion represents a significant achievement for Union Bank, particularly following the recent merger with Titan Trust earlier in early September. “The timely execution of coupon payments and the full redemption of the bond significantly enhance investor confidence in the Bank’s governance and financial stability, setting a positive precedent for future investment opportunities.”

Mr. Tosin Ibikunle, the bank’s Head of Strategy and Planning, remarked on this milestone, stating: “The successful conclusion of the Bond Issue repayment process signals Union Bank’s commitment to meeting all obligations to our financial stakeholders. This accomplishment not only enhances investor confidence but also underscores the Bank’s robust financial position as we continue to innovate and support Nigeria’s growth.”

“Union Bank’s compliance with SEC guidelines, alongside collaborations with ARM Trustees and UTL Trustees, reflects its commitment to regulatory excellence and stakeholder engagement, reinforcing investor trust in its financial integrity and commitment to sustainable growth,” the lender said in the statement.