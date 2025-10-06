New Telegraph

October 6, 2025
Union Bank Champions Employee Wellness With Health Walk

Union Bank of Nigeria held its first-ever Stay Recharged Health Walk, a dynamic event that affirmed the Bank’s steadfast commitment to employee well-being and sustainable workplace development. The walk kicked off at the Stallion Plaza, Union Bank’s Head Office in Marina.

It concluded at the Bank’s Sports Complex, The Stable, on Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, tracing an energising 7.5km route through Lagos’ vibrant streets. The overwhelming participation and enthusiasm from employees from diverse departments and locations made it a celebration of physical fitness, mental health, and the power of community spirit.

Stay Recharged is a featured event drawn from a cornerstone of Union Bank’s employee value proposition: employee wellness, thoughtfully crafted to foster a culture where health, happiness, and productivity flourish.

The initiative responds directly to the urgent need for purposeful wellness programmes that nurture both physical and mental health at work. It reflects the Bank’s recognition that employee wellbeing is fundamental to sustained productivity, engagement, and organisational excellence.

