Union Bank Champions 11th Maltina Teacher Of The Year Award

Union Bank of Nigeria, through its flagship Edu360 initiative, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing quality education by sponsoring the 11th Maltina Teacher of the Year Award.

This long-standing partnership with Nigerian Breweries Plc through its Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund recognises and rewards outstanding public and private secondary school teachers nationwide.

At the recent flag-off ceremony in Lagos, Union Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Olufunmilola Aluko, highlighted the Bank’s deeprooted belief in the transformative power of education.

“Union Bank is honoured to celebrate the quiet heroes shaping our nation’s future— our teachers. Our sponsorship reflects our enduring commitment to education as a catalyst for sustainable development,” she stated.

In a statement, the bank stated: “Through Edu360, Union Bank provides comprehensive support to the education sector, encompassing teacher training, infrastructure development, digital learning initiatives, financial literacy programs, vocational skills development, and career readiness services.

“This comprehensive approach aligns with the United Nations’ SDG 4, promoting inclusive and lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

“Since its inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award has recognised 278 teachers, rewarding excellence and inspiring hope across the sector. “

This year’s entries are open from June 24 to August 22, 2025. The grand prize winner will receive N10 million, with N5 million and N3 million awarded to the first and second runners-up, respectively. Additionally, N1 million will be awarded to each state champion,” the statement added.