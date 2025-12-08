Union Bank CEO: Audit Executives Key To Financial System Resilience

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Union Bank of Nigeria, Mrs. Yetunde Oni, has said that the dynamic domestic and global environments, propelled by factors, such as expanding digital ecosystems, cybersecurity incidents , heightened regulatory expectations and exchange rate volatility, have resulted in increased responsibilities for Chief Audit Executives of banks in the country.

Mrs. Oni, who stated this in her keynote address at the 63rd Quarterly General Meeting of the Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria (ACAEBIN) held in Lagos on Friday, noted that the theme of the event, “Navigating the Next Wave: Audit Resilience Amid Emerging Risk and Regulatory Complexity,” mirrors the realities, “shaping Nigeria’s banking ecosystem and indeed the wider global financial landscape.

Represented by the Chief Brand & Marketing Officer / Head, Customer Experience, at Union Bank, Olufunmilola Aluko, she described Chief Audit Executives of banks as “strategic sentinels,” key actors who strengthen institutional resilience, ensure ethical conduct, and safeguard public confidence in the financial system.

The Union Bank boss cited Nigeria’s cybercrime exposure, which she said, remains significant, noting that, “with reported losses exceeding N100 bn in 2023 alone, and with the country ranked among top global sources of cyberattacks, the risk landscape has fundamentally changed.”

“Cybersecurity is no longer an IT issue; it is an enterprise-wide resilience issue. And internal audit must play a leading role in validating, challenging, and strengthening our controls,” she said.

She also said that with the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework now central to institutional credibility, “Internal audit will increasingly be called upon to validate sustainability data, stress-test climaterelated exposures, and ensure ethical and responsible business practices.”

On the audit implications of currency volatility, the Union Bank CEO said: “Nigeria’s FX liberalization triggered significant depreciation and has reshaped pricing, capital allocation, and risk assessment models.

While inflation appears to be gradually moderating—from over 22% in May 2025 to projected lower bands by year-end—it remains a destabilising factor. “Internal audit must develop the capability to test assumptions, ensure scenario planning, and challenge risk models to reflect this uncertainty.”

According to her, to tackle the emerging challenges, “internal audit functions must continue to evolve—not slowly, but deliberately and boldly.”

“The audit profession is shifting from cyclical, retrospective reviews to continuous and predictive assurance. Analytics, automation, machine learning, anomaly detection, and continuous monitoring must become standard components of the auditor’s toolkit.

Institutions that achieve this will have superior early-warning systems and will make decisions based on real-time, not historical, insight,” she said.

She also emphasised the need for capacity building for Chief Audit Executives to enable them utilize emerging IT domains such as digital banking, cloud environments, third-party ecosystems, Fintech partnerships, and complex payment flows.