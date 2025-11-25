Union Bank Celebrates Nigeria’s Outstanding Educators At 2025 Maltina Awards

Union Bank of Nigeria took centre stage as a proud co-sponsor of the 11th edition of the prestigious Maltina Teacher of the Year Awards, held in Lagos last Friday to honour exceptional secondary school teachers across the country.

Leveraging its transformative Edu360 initiative, a flagship programme dedicated to improving education nationwide the Bank celebrated teachers whose commitment, innovation and resilience continue to shape Nigeria’s future.

The 2025 awards recognised educators who have made outstanding contributions to their schools and communities.

The highlight of the ceremony was the announcement of Ms. Serah Yusuf, a 31-year-old teacher from Wisdom International School of Excellence, Abuja, as the overall winner. She received a grand prize of ₦10 million for her remarkable impact in the classroom.

Other winners included Ms. Adeola Olufunke Akinsulire of Omole Senior Grammar School, Lagos, who emerged first runner-up with a prize of ₦5 million, and Mr. Chibuzor Amarikwa of Deeper Life High School, Adamawa State, who received ₦3 million as second runner-up.

The ceremony not only celebrated teaching excellence but also reinforced Union Bank’s continued commitment to advancing education through its Edu360 platform. The initiative focuses on teacher capacity development, improved school infrastructure, digital literacy and inclusive education.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Olufunmilola Aluko, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Union Bank, emphasized the Bank’s long-standing dedication to education.

“Education remains at the heart of our operations,” she said. “Through Edu360, we are not just giving; we are building hope where resources are needed most. Celebrating teachers like Ms. Yusuf and her colleagues restores dignity to this noble profession and inspires a new generation of educators.”

Union Bank’s commitment aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, which advocates for inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

The 2025 awards ceremony drew educators, government officials and key stakeholders from across Nigeria, further highlighting the essential role teachers play in shaping the nation’s future despite prevailing challenges.