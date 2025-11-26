Union Bank Celebrates Nigeria’s Best Educators At Maltina Teacher Of The Year Awards

Union Bank of Nigeria took centre stage as a proud co-sponsor of the 11th edition of the prestigious Maltina Teacher of the Year Awards held in Lagos last Friday to honour exceptional secondary school teachers across Nigeria. The bank leveraged its transformative Edu360 initiative, a programme dedicated to improving education nationwide, to celebrate teachers whose dedication is shaping Nigeria’s future.

The 2025 award recognised teachers whose passion and dedication have made a significant impact in their communities. The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the overall winner, Ms. Serah Yusuf, a 31-yearold teacher from Wisdom International School of Excellence in Abuja. Ms. Yusuf walked away with the grand prize of N10 million for her outstanding contribution.

Ms Adeola Olufunke Akinsulire from Omole Senior Grammar School, Lagos, received N5 million as first runner-up while Mr Chibuzor Amarikwa of Deeper Life High School, Adamawa State, took home N3 million as second runner-up. The ceremony not only celebrated teaching excellence but also underscored Union Bank’s commitment to advancing education through the Edu360 platform.

The initiative focuses on enhancing teacher skills, improving school infrastructure, promoting digital literacy and fostering inclusive education across Nigeria. Speaking at the event, Mrs. Olufunmilola Aluko, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Union Bank of Nigeria, stressed the centrality of education to the Bank’s community strategy. “Education remains at the heart of our operations,” she explained.

“Through Edu360, we are not just giving; we are building hope where resources are needed most. Celebrating teachers like Ms. Yusuf and her colleagues is about restoring dignity to this noble profession and inspiring a new generation of educators,” she added. The Maltina Teacher of the Year Award is one facet of the Bank’s comprehensive Edu360 strategy, which focuses on various critical areas, including teacher capacity building, infrastructure development and digital literacy programmes.

This long-term commitment aligns with global goals, specifically the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, which advocates for inclusive and equitable quality education for all. The 2025 awards ceremony drew educators, government officials and stakeholders from across the country, highlighting the crucial role teachers play in shaping Nigeria’s future despite daily challenges.