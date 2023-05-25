Union Accuse Outgoing Administration Of Setting Booby Traps In Aviation Sector

Various unions in the aviation sector have accused the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of setting booby traps with its last minute decisions that were aimed at leading the incoming administration to crisis. General Secretary, National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Ocheme Aba, Deputy General Secretary, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Frances Akinjole, Secretary General, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Abdul Rasaq Saidu and the National Secretary, Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) FAAN branch, Emeka Njoku, made the accusation while addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

According to them, the purported concession of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abu- ja and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano to Corporacion American Airports Consortium was not only a one-man show, but that it lacks transparency. While insisting that the Ministry of Aviation has no authority to carry out a concession as it does not own, or run any airport in Nigeria, the unions added that the three labour issues around the concession of airports are far from being resolved, the move was a contempt of court as the entirety of the airports concession programme was presently a subject of legal action by the unions at the National Industrial Court, Lagos.

Advising “buyers to beware,” they warned that any- one or any entity that decides to proceed to commit any form of resources towards the concession programme would only be engaging in sheer wastefulness, as the claimed approval of the FEC, if such really exists, was a non-starter.