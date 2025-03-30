Uninsured Depositors Of Heritage Bank To Receive Liquidation Dividends In April – NDIC

Share

Depositors of Heritage Bank (in-liquidation) with balances exceeding the insured sum of ₦5 million will be paid from the sale of physical assets and debt recovery efforts soon, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) announced on Sunday.

With substantial progress recorded in asset realization, the first tranche of liquidation dividends will be paid to uninsured depositors in April 2025 on a pro-rata basis, in line with Section 72 of the NDIC Act 2023, which prioritizes claims.

The clarification follows concerns raised by depositors regarding the status of their uninsured funds.

A statement issued by the NDIC’s Acting Head of Communication & Public Affairs, Hawwau Gambo, reiterated the Corporation’s commitment to ensuring timely payments.

Following the revocation of Heritage Bank’s banking license by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on June 3, 2024, the NDIC was appointed as the liquidator in accordance with Section 12(2) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 and Section 55(1 & 2) of the NDIC Act 2023.

In line with its statutory mandate, the Corporation immediately commenced the bank’s liquidation process, including the verification and payment of insured deposits.

Providing an update on the ₦5 million maximum payout per depositor, the NDIC noted significant progress while acknowledging some challenges affecting certain depositors, including issues related to Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), Post No Debit (PND) restrictions, and Know Your Customer (KYC) limitations.

“Significant progress has been made in reimbursing insured deposits up to the ₦5 million limit per depositor.

“However, depositors yet to receive payments are largely those without Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) or alternate accounts in other banks, which are required to process payments through the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS). Others have Post No Debit (PND) restrictions on their accounts.

“Additionally, some accounts have KYC limitations, such as Tier 1 accounts that restrict maximum lodgment of funds, while others have name mismatches requiring resolution.

“Some depositors who have already been paid may also be unaware due to a lack of mobile transaction alerts on their alternate accounts where the NDIC deposited their insured funds.

“Therefore, depositors are advised to check their alternate bank accounts, as some payments may have been processed without their immediate awareness,” the statement read.

Regarding payments to uninsured depositors, the Corporation explained:

“While depositors with balances above ₦5 million have received their insured sums, the remaining amounts will be paid as liquidation dividends, in accordance with the Corporation’s statutory mandate.

“The NDIC has made substantial progress in selling the bank’s physical assets and recovering debts to ensure that depositors with balances above the insured limit receive their payments as soon as possible.

As a demonstration of this commitment, the Corporation began realizing physical assets and investments while aggressively recovering outstanding risk assets, alongside verifying and paying insured sums.

“To ensure transparency and compliance with legal requirements, the NDIC has widely advertised the asset disposal process on its official website, social media platforms, major national newspapers, and through radio and television announcements.”

The NDIC emphasized that its simultaneous approach of paying insured depositors while aggressively pursuing asset sales and debt recovery is designed to accelerate the liquidation process and ensure that all depositors receive their funds without unnecessary delays.

“With the significant progress recorded in asset realization, the Corporation will declare the first tranche of liquidation dividends in April 2025, to be paid to uninsured depositors on a pro-rata basis, in line with Section 72 of the NDIC Act 2023, which governs the priority of claims.”

For clarity, the referenced section states:

“Where an insured institution is unable to meet its obligations or suspends payment, or where its management and control have been taken over by the Central Bank of Nigeria following the revocation of its license, the assets of the insured institution shall be available to meet its deposit liabilities. Such deposit liabilities shall have priority over all other liabilities of the insured institution.”

Consequently, other claimants of the failed Heritage Bank, including creditors and shareholders, will only be considered for liquidation dividend payments after all depositors have been fully reimbursed, the NDIC added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

