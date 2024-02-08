UNIMEDTH Seeks Stakeholders’ Support On Emergency Medical Service Delivery

As part of efforts to safeguard lives during emergencies, the University of Medical Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo in Ondo State has urged stakeholders in the health sector to work toward well-coordinated, effective, and efficient emergency medical service delivery. An Emergency Medical Service (EMS) is a comprehensive system that provides the arrangements of personnel, facilities, and equipment for the effective, coordinated, and timely delivery of health and safety services to victims of sudden illness or injury.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Teaching Hospital, Dr Oluwole Ige said the process of taking care of victims of emergency cases needs to improve and stakeholders from the scene of accidents, and rescue teams must step up their services and effective collaboration is essential to improve it. Ige who was represented by the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee ( CMAC) Dr. Micheal Gbala said the need to improve medical emergency services cannot be overemphasised. According to him, “Critical ideas and stakeholder engagement are essential to raising awareness, educate the general public and policies be put in place to making sure emergency victims and cases were properly taken care of.”

He charged members of the public not to hesitate to call any of the numbers available during emergencies, assuring them of rapid response. The Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Ministry of Health, Folukemi Aladenola said the colloquium organised by UNIMED Teaching Hospital is very signifi- cant because it would lay the foundation of ideas and strategies for the Ministry of Health to formulate policies that would be mutually beneficial to all cases and parties. Her words “Medical emergency is the unplanned situation where acute injury or illness that poses an immediate risk to person’s life or long term health and it requires prioritising an integrated approach to early recognition and resuscitation to reduce the impact of all of these conditions.

“The integrated approach requires skilled workers, funds, and information to rescue the situation. Most health workers spend their time and life around the hospital and the skills to arrest unforeseen circumstances are conferred on health workers. “Looking at the social crime rate of rape and kidnapping within, these social unrest activities places high demands on our hospital emergency services, skills, and competence with adequate responses to save lives. The need to have adequate personnel, operational logistics, and financial resources is key. “Nigerian laws that guide treatment of victims of gunshots made provision subsist and National Health Act (NHA) of 2017 expanded the beneficiary to all forms of emergency and no hospital is permitted to violate it.”

She said the challenge of who offset the medical bills of victims of medical emer- gencies is critical due to the paucity of funds within the hospital and the need for hospital managers to develop corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to arrest such needs is very important Health insurance schemes are another gateway to provide medical services to any victim of emergency both medical and traumatic cases. The Director General of the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission, Dr Abiodun Oyeneyin said the agency is always alive to the plight of emergency patients, saying as the agency that coordinates, supervises and regulates all health insurance in Ondo State will continue to collaborate with all relevant health sector in the state.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association charged the government to motivate health workers in the state, saying ‘Japa Syndrome’ is rampant in the state due to poor welfare service of the health workers in Ondo State. The Representative of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in separate reactions noted that security and para-military agencies play major roles during accidents on the highway. The Police further urged the medical institution and its personnel to endeavors to save lives first in a situation where a police report is required, saying the safety of lives is paramount to them. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) advised drivers of vehicles both private and public to always go for regular eye check to know the state of their eyes, saying strict adherence to driving rules would prevent incessant road accidents.

The representative of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) thanked the Management of UNIMEDTH for the thought-provoking colloquium, saying the union on its part would sensitise the public.