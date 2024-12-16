UNIMAID Threatens IIJ Abuja Over Alleged Affiliation

Share

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)has threatened legal action against the International Institute of Journalism (IIJ) Abuja over affiliation claims with the university.

A UNIMAID Senate member stated this at the weekend. IIJ, an institute owned by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NIJ), is enmeshed in allegations of certificate forgery.

Police in Abuja invited the management recently over the allegations of certificate forgery that involved Grace Ike, Ndambabo Yahaya Jide Oyekunle and Sandra Ogochukwu Udeike, who were controversially elected as executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council.

They were alleged to have fraudulently obtained statements of results and a certificate from the institute with the help of a former NUJ national executive.

A UNIMAID lecturer said they read in some online media the allegations of forgery in an institution said to be affiliated to the university, but stated that there was no such existing affiliation.

He said:”We consider this to be criminal in nature and efforts are on to address this anomaly.”

He added: “They (IIJ) did not comply with the regulations. So, they are not supposed to issue any certificate or statement of result with the affiliation to the University of Maiduguri on it.”

