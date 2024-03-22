UNIMAID Student Allegedly Attack Lady For Rejecting Love Proposal

A student of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Borno State identified as Saleem Ibrahim has reportedly attacked another student of College of Nursing Sciences, Maiduguri, named Hauwa Abatcha Ngala, for rejecting his love proposal.

Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and counterinsurgency specialist in Lake Chad who made this known in a post shared on his verified X account on Friday said the Department of Biochemistry was accused of pressuring Hauwa to reciprocate his romantic advances for a while.

Nevertheless, it is said that Hauwa, who had no affection for Saleem, tried her hardest to escape all of his tricks and mischievous behaviour directed towards her.

Saleem allegedly made it very clear to her that she had to love him or face the most horrific outcomes.

READ ALSO:

“I can even kill you, and nothing will happen,” he reportedly warned her.

Saleem is accused of physically abusing Hauwa on Monday, February 26, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m., by striking her twice with a club until she passed out, as retaliation for her rejection of him.

The report states that Saleem fled the scene of the attack.

However, Hauwa was fortunate to survive the attack thanks to her relatives’ intervention, who were able to save her life.

On the other hand, the incident was reported by the relatives to the police that same night, and she received immediate assistance.

Saleem was detained the same evening by JTF civilian volunteers, who then handed him over to the Gomari Division Office police.