UNIMAID Honours Zulum, Emir Of Kazaure, Chief Offor, With Doctorate Degree

The Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Adamu, and Chief Emeka Offor, a respected philanthropist, have been conferred with doctorate degrees by the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

The Vice-Chancellor of UNIMAID, Professor Mohammed Mele, who disclosed this on Friday at the 25th combined convocation and 50th anniversary celebration in Maiduguri saud alongside those listed above, Professors Bukar Bababe, Shettims Bulakarima, and Haruna Dlakwa were also honoured with Emeritus Professorships during the ceremony.

The VC said that Bababe of the Department of Soil Science has mentored generations and been a cornerstone of agricultural scholarship, while Bulakarima of the Department of Language and Linguistics has safeguarded linguistic heritage and promoted literary scholarship, and Prof. Dlakwa of the Department of Public Administration remains a scholar-administrator whose ideas continue to influence governance and policy.

Prof Mele highlighted that each of these distinguished scholars has dedicated over 40 years to teaching, research, mentoring, and institutional development.

“Their elevation to emeritus status is a tribute to their enduring legacy and a reminder of the lasting value of scholarship,” the VC said.

Mele further stated that the award of honorary doctorate degrees to Zulum recognised his visionary leadership, courage, and unwavering commitment to education, security, and human development.

He explained that the conferment on Adamu reflected his longstanding contributions to traditional leadership, peacebuilding, moral guidance, and cultural preservation.

Offor, a respected philanthropist and entrepreneur, was also honoured for his impactful investments in youth empowerment, education, health, and community development.

Mele expressed pride in these three eminent individuals, whose lives exemplify scholarship, leadership, philanthropy, and service—qualities worth emulating.

He further announced that 20,164 students were graduating, marking one of the largest cohorts in the university’s history.

Of these graduates, 66 earned PhDs; 1,020 attained Master’s degrees; 3,851 earned Postgraduate Diplomas; 13,624 completed Bachelor’s degrees; and 1,699 received Diplomas. Among graduands with Bachelor’s degrees, there were: 205 First Class Honours, 3,114 Second Class Upper, and 9,501 Second Class Lower.

“We have trained you to be job creators, not merely job seekers. We have prepared you to be lifelong learners, not passive observers.. Therefore, we expect you to become ambassadors of peace, knowledge, and character, upholding the legacy of this great institution,” Mele stated.

While highlighting the university’s achievements, the VC said From humble beginnings with just two faculties, the University of Maiduguri has developed into a vibrant institution comprising 17 faculties, a College of Medical Sciences, a College of Postgraduate Studies, and 12 specialised research centres.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Adamu Dan Gwani, is committed to supporting the university’s management and ensuring the institution remains a centre of excellence in teaching, research, and community engagement.

“We must, however, confront the realities that challenge our progress. The demand for admission far exceeds our capacity. Infrastructure is stretched.

Funding remains inadequate. The cost of maintaining quality education is rising in a volatile economic environment,” he remarked.

Dan Gwani urged government agencies, development partners, alumni, and the private sector to support the university.

Zulum announced that his administration would sponsor the best graduating Borno indigenes from UNIMAID for postgraduate studies.

He also announced scholarships for 200 UNIMAID lecturers to undertake PhDs in Nigeria and abroad.

The university’s visitor, President Bola Tinubu, pledged support for staff welfare and mentioned that the Federal Government would introduce a staff loan scheme for university employees.

“This scheme aims to alleviate personal and professional burdens, enabling staff to focus on delivering quality education, research, and community service.

Arrangements have been finalised with the Bank of Industry to offer interest-free loans to eligible staff at zero interest,” Tinubu, who was represented by Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, the Minister of State for Education, said.

“The interest will be covered by the ministry to support staff,” he added