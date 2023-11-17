UNIMAID Honours VP Shettima, Shehu Of Borno, Abdussamad BUA, Bobbo

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) is set to honour Vice President Kashim Shetima, the Shehu of Borno Ahaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi, Chief executive of BUA groups, Alhaji Abdussamad Rabiu and the former registrar of the institution, Alhaji Dahiru Bobbo with doctorate degree honorary Causa for their contribution to humanity and the University in n particular during the 24th Combined Convocation ceremony on Saturday 27 November 2923.

Addressing Journalists at the pre-conversation briefing, held at Muhammadu Indimi Distance Learning Centre, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Aliyu Shugaba said: “During the 24th combined convocation on Saturday, four eminent Nigerians will be honoured with this doctorate which includes the VP Kashim Shetima the Shehu of Borno, Alh Abubakar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi, a business Morgul, Alhaji Abdussamad Ishaka Rabiu and the former registrar, Alhaji Dahiru Bobbo for their contributions to the humanity and the University “.

The VC said during the 24th Combined Convocation, there will also be an investiture of the Chancellor of the institution, as well as the commissioning of projects by President Bola Tinubu who is a visitor to the university.

He said also during the occasion there be a commissioning of a building built by the Chief Executive of the BUA, Alhaji Abdussamad Ishaka Rabiu worth over N1 billion and an Oil and Gas centre built by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Prof Shugaba said “A total of 33,429 students will be confereed147 bags first class will be conferred with certificates diploma, degree, Masters and PHDs.,, as well as Professor Yerima Balla, Professors Emeriti, Abubakar Mustapha and Bamidele R. Badejo will also be conferred with Professor Emeritus at the Muhammadu Indimi Learning Centre. The guests will depart on Sunday the 19th of November, 2023.