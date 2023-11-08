UniMaid Best In Standing Against Terrorism – Ndume

…Pledges Senate support for the institution

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, on Wednesday, asserted that the University of Maiduguri (Unimaid) was one of the best institutions in the country, for its resilient stand against terrorism in the difficult days of the dreaded Boko Haram Islamic sect.

Ndume made the assertion when a delegation of the Vice Chancellor of the University, led by Prof. Adamu Dzivama, presented an award of Ambassador-At-Large of the University of Maiduguri to him at the National Assembly.

Speaking on behalf of the team, the leader, Prof. Dzivama, also disclosed that part of the reason for their visit was to invite him to the forthcoming 24th combined convocation ceremony of the institution, coming up on 18th November 2023.

According to him, the Vice Chancellor said that they shouldn’t send an invitation card to Ndume, but come personally to invite him because, apart from being a good friend of the university, a colleague from the same constituency and someone who made generous donations in cash and equipment, his physical presence would “add glamour” to the day.

“In fact, he has donated several computers to the university, awarded scholarships to the students and has been at the forefront to see to the development of the university and any time we call upon him he is there for us”.

He said that the programme would start on the 16th with the pre-convocation lecture to be delivered by Prof. Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), investiture of their Chancellor, who is the Emir of Lafia, a retired Supreme Court Justice and award of degrees to undergraduate students.

On November 18, it will be the commissioning of the BUA Building (Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation) built and donated to the university by BUA, which is worth over N2.5 billion. That will performed by Vice President, Kashim Shettima who will be decorated with an Honourary Doctorate degree.

Speaking after the presentation of the award, Ndume said “I want to thank you, not because of this honour, because there are many out there that are friends of the university, but for reason best known to you, the honour fell on me. All I can say is to assure you that I will not disappoint the university. I will continue to do my best.

“The University of Maiduguri is one of the best in the country that stood its ground even during the darkest time of Boko Haram, the university staff and students remained resilient, and Alhamdulilahi it’s now history.

Ndume, who said that he personally believed in Unimaid, recalled how he was to be a lecturer at the institution on his return from the USA in 1990, but later decided to remain in Ramat Polytechnic for personal reasons, adding that they remained as a family.

He said it was an obligation on them to continue to raise the standard and the status of the university.

The Borno South Senator, who said he “hardly attends ceremonies” however promised to attend the convocation, which he called an event that he must be involved in, adding that since he has been appointed as “Ambassador-At-Large”, he has to start his work one of which is to attend the convocation ceremony.

He assured the university that the Nigerian Senate, where he is the Chief Whip, would always be there for them.