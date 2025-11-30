Unimaid At 50: Increased Education Budget To N3.5 Trn, Mechanised Farming, AI Training, Underscore FG’s Commitment, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the improved investment in Nigeria’s education sector by the administration of President Bola Tinubu has reflected the renewed vigour to properly situate the nation in the global knowledge economy.

He warned that Nigeria could not compete globally if its universities remained underfunded, stressing that sustained investment in education is now a core pillar of national development and security under the Tinubu’s administration.

The Vice President reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s education sector through increased funding and comprehensive reforms. According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwoccha, Shettima said this on Saturday in Maiduguri at a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

“Today, there is a shared national understanding that education is the most reliable vehicle to development. It is the immune system of the nation. It fuels economic mobility, lifts families out of poverty, strengthens social cohesion, deepens demo cratic culture, and fortifies national security.

It sustains every modern endeavour, from the construction of strong institutions to the building of a strong economy,” the Vice President said. Speaking on the focus of the Tinubu’s administration, the Vice President said “…we have made it clear that we do not come to pay lip service to education.

We recognise that the soul of national development lies in what our citizens know, what they can imagine, and what they can create. Because we understand the transformative power of learning, our budgetary commitments have been deliberately aligned with the broader goals of national progress.”

Shettima disclosed that, “in the 2025 Budget, education received a total of 3.5 trillion naira, amounting to 7.3 percent of the national budget, an increase from the previous year.

For the first time in many years, our universities are being supported to develop mechanised farming programmes. Grants have been introduced to strengthen medical education, and entrepreneurial initiatives have been expanded to equip students for the realities of a modern economy.”

“We are preparing our young people for a knowledge-driven world, not with the tools of yesterday, but with the skills of tomorrow,” he added.