UNIMAID ASUU To Decide On School Renaming

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed to make known its decision on the renaming of the institution after late President Muhammadu Buhari by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, the Chairman of the University ASUU, Dr Abubakar MShelia, said their position will be disclosed to the public after the next congress meeting.

He said, “Our members will be meeting, and we shall make our position known to the public. We will make our position very clear by the time the congress meets. The executives have met, and the veterans have met.

“We have collectively decided that soon, we will make our position public and convey the message to whom it may concern.”

Correspondingly, the President of the Student Union Government (SUG) of the university, Yahaya Maigari, said a significant percentage of the students are against the renaming.

He, however, commended Tinubu for renaming the institution, saying Buhari has contributed significantly to education in Nigeria.

“We cannot say all of our students, or 100 per cent of the students, have accepted the change of the university name, but a certain percentage rejected the renaming because of its long-standing reputation.

“As a matter of fact, we will be celebrating UNIMAID at 50 soon, that’s five decades, so you know it’s not easy for some of the students to accept that sudden change.

“For me as the SUG President, I truly support the decision to rename the university after the late President, particularly in recognition of his lifelong contribution to Borno and Nigeria at large,” he added.