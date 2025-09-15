UNILORIN’s Top 10 Academics On Google Scholar

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has revealed its top 10 most cited academics on Google Scholar.

Leading the list is an Associate Professor at the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dr Ismail Odetokun, with impressive 11,826 citations.

Also listed are Dr Afisu Basiru of the Department of Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry, who has 11,755 citations; Prof. Olugbenga Odebode of the Department of Neurosurgery with 11,073 citations; Dr Adewale Adeniyi of the Department of Chemical Engineering with 10,617 citations and Prof. Olugbenga Mokuolu of the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, who has 9,033 citations.

Others are Prof. Musa Toyin Yakubu of the Department of Biochemistry with 7,734 citations; Prof. Adeyinka Tella of the Library and Information Science Department with 7,577 citations; Prof. Lukman Abdur-Rahman of the Department of Paediatric Surgery, who has 6,964 citations; Prof. Folahan Amoo Adekola of the Department of Chemistry with 6,942 citations and Prof. Kolawole Wasiu Wahab of the Department of Medicine with 6,379 citations.

In his reaction to the development, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, noted that this achievement is a reflection of the University’s research prowess. He encouraged all academic staff to “build on this momentum, intensify their research efforts, and strive for excellence in their fields”.

In their separate remarks, Drs Odetokun and Basiru expressed delight over the development and promised to continue to invest in quality research works that would make an impact on the field of veterinary medicine and earn them more visibility across the world.

They appreciated their research collaborators, students and mentors as well as the university authorities for providing a conducive environment for research.