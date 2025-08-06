Unilorin’s 50th Anniversary: Rewarding Excellence

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the investiture of 65 individuals who were honoured by the University of Ilorin, including 10 distinguished alumni and two others who were recipients of Award of Excellence for their dedication and support to the ‘Better by Far University’. The event formed part of the ongoing activities marking the university’s Golden jubilee anniversary:

It was thrills and pageantry as the University of Ilorin on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, honoured, in one fell swoop, 65 distinguished alumni and other benefactors of the institution, including two persons who were recipients of the Award of Excellence, for their profound dedication and unwavering support to the university at a ceremony that marked part of the Golden Jubilee Anniversary of the school.

Golden Jubilee

The epoch-making event, according to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), was a significant part of the ongoing celebrations marking the 50th Anniversary of the university, with the sobriquet, ‘Better By Far University’. Recall that the university commenced the anniversary celebrations on January 6, 2025, with the unveiling of the 50th Anniversary logo, while that historic moment was followed by an engaging International Conference hosted by the institution’s Centre for International Education. The auspicious event drew distinguished academics, policy makers, and ambassadors from across the globe. Other major events of the Golden Jubilee Anniversary celebrations have been scheduled to be held between November 23 and 28 this year.

Awards

In his address at the investiture ceremony titled: ‘One Good Turn Deserves Another’, Egbewole disclosed that the investiture ceremony covered three categories of honourees, who were selected; “for their remarkable contributions to our university and society at large.” Leading the pack, he added, were the 50 ambassadors of the university, 10 distinguished alumni, and two recipients of the Award of Excellence.

According to Egbewole, the 50 Ambassadors were nominated by their respective faculties, while the nominations were validated by the Centre for Advancement, stressing that: “These individuals have consistently demonstrated loyalty to the values of our university and have given back meaningfully, whether through mentorship, resources, or collaboration.” For the Distinguished Alumni, he explained that they had also been carefully selected by the University Management for being exceptional graduates “who have excelled in their respective fields while maintaining an unwavering commitment to their alma mater”.

He, however, added that some honourees were added in recognition of their extraordinary acts of generosity and support to the university. For the Award of Excellence, the Vice Chancellor noted that this category was particularly special, adding that it was not exclusive to their alumni, but reserved for individuals whose dedication to; “our university has been profound and self-initiated”. He said: “One such individual is Dr Tunji Olowolafe, a 1984 medical graduate, who this year alone sponsored 40 academic staff to international conferences, supporting each with N5 million, amounting to N200 million in total.

He also donated a brand new Hilux vehicle to enhance our campus security and contributed to the purchase of an anatomage machine through his class set. “Another is Dr Murthada Ademiju, a proud alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, who has supported our university by donating a 90KVA solar power system, drastically reducing our monthly energy bills. Our Senate Building and other offices now benefit from this kind gesture. He also donated a Hilux vehicle to support our transportation needs.

“What is inspiring about these two awardees is their unsolicited support – they gave generously without being asked. Their actions reflect a deep belief in our vision and a personal commitment to advancing the University of Ilorin. It is our hope that others, similarly endowed, will emulate their noble examples. “In the spirit of our golden jubilee, we are also unveiling legacy projects, including the Transcript Hub and Innovation Hub. Looking ahead, we are seeking your support for two other strategic initiatives: the Techno and Industrial Park and the Centre for Stem Cell Research.

We hope that you will identify with these projects, contribute directly or through your networks, and help us set a standard for excellence. “We also see this occasion as an opportunity to build bonding platforms among awardees in each category fostering collaboration and dialogue for the university’s continued growth and development. We hope that the golden class will remain united and use this platform to support the aspirations of the university. “Let me assure you that we are committed to maintaining strong, enduring relationships with each of you. We also respectfully call on you to serve as mentors to our students, helping to guide them into impactful futures much like your own.”

Commendations

In his remarks, the Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Committee, Prof. Abiodun Adeoye, described the milestone as a celebration of resilience, noting that: “UNILORIN has moved from being a local champion to competing globally. Our graduates are making their mark around the world.” On his part, the Secretary of the Committee, Prof. Olugbenga Mokuolu, disclosed that the main celebration of the 50th Anniversary would hold between November 23 and 28, 2025, with activities such as colloquium, road shows, alumni football matches, and a major fundraising campaign to launch a N50 billion endowment fund.

“Our alumni are not just award recipients; they are Ambassadors of UNILORIN’s vision. Let us work together to ensure the next 50 years are even more impactful,” Mokuolu said. In his keynote address titled: ‘The Heart of Giving’, a leading legal luminary, and philanthropist of note, as well as staunch supporter of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), said the gathering was not just to celebrate generosity, but to reflect on the: “Sacred responsibility we carry to invest, sow and contribute to the legacy in the institutions that helped shape who we are today”. He said: “Giving back is not merely about donations or material contributions. It is about showing gratitude, demonstrating responsibility, and building legacies.

It is the recognition that we are all beneficiaries of sacrifices made by those who came before us and that we too, must plant seeds for future generations. “It is important for me to add that, universities, as temples of learning and innovation, thrive not only on government subsidy or grant, but also on goodwill, generosity, and vision of those who have benefited from their existence, directly or indirectly.”

Buttressing his argument from a religious point of view, Ali, who quoted copiously from the two major religions – Islam and Christianity – said the duo place immense value on the act of giving, adding that they both agree that giving is not optional, but essential and a duty, an act of worship, and a moral imperative.

He added: “Throughout history, we have seen how individuals have transformed societies through giving. One of such individuals was John D. Rockefeller, born in 1839, who was not only America’s first billionaire, but also one of the greatest philanthropists in history. “His belief in structured giving led to the establishment of the Rockefeller Foundation, which transformed public health, advanced medical research, and supported countless educational institutions, including the University of Chicago. “He founded Rockefeller University and funded the establishment of Central Philippine University in the Philippines.

His philosophy was simple, yet profound. He demonstrated that wealth is not in what we accumulate, but in what we distribute. “Coming back to Nigeria, Chief MKO Abiola, the celebrated philanthropist and statesman, was a man who gave not only to political causes but also to the cause of education.

He sponsored thousands of Nigerian youths through school and donated generously to universities and research institutions. “Aliko Dangote, through the Dangote Foundation, has invested heavily in education, health, and economic development, from building hostels in ABU Zaria to funding scholarships for indigent students. Tony Elumelu, with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, is planting seeds of entrepreneurship in thousands of young Africans, ensuring that prosperity circulates.

“And among us today, we must honour Chief (Dr) AbdulRaheem Oladimeji Igbaja (OFR), the Founder and Proprietor of AlHikmah University, Ilorin. In a nation where private investment in education is scarce and risky, Chief Oladimeji chose to give back by building an institution grounded in moral and academic excellence. “His vision was not driven by profit, but by purpose to provide quality education in a faith-conscious environment. Today, Al-Hikmah University stands as a beacon of what a single heart of giving can accomplish.”

Appreciation

Responding on behalf of the honourees, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, applauded the University of Ilorin for maintaining its integrity by ensuring that only individuals with proven records of excellence are celebrated. Oloyede, who was a former Vice Chancellor of the university, specifically commended the current leadership of the university led by Egbewole, for its commitment to meaningful and incontrovertible recognition. “Today, honorary awards have become so common that you can practically buy them. But here at the University of Ilorin, we don’t give awards for the sake of popularity. We only honour those who have genuinely impacted society,” Oloyede said.

Another honouree, who spoke on the sideline of the event, Chief Rafiu Oyeyemi Balogun (SAN), corroborated the JAMB Registrar’s comment, lamenting that many institutions across the country, and even beyond, have allowed honorary awards to lose value due to political interference and pecuniary interests. “The truth is, these days, you can get an honorary award just by knowing the right politician or paying the right price. That’s why UNILORIN’s approach stands out and is commendable because the award still means something here, at the Better by Far University,” Balogun noted.

The golden jubilee celebration comes at a time when Nigerian universities are under pressure to deliver quality education despite dwindling resources. The University of Ilorin, through its ongoing engagement with alumni and strategic partners, hopes to chart a new path of sustainable growth driven by community ownership and visionary giving. As the school continues the countdown to its main anniversary celebrations in November, the message remains unequivocally clear: The legacy of UNILORIN lies not just in its past achievements but in the hands of those willing to build its future.