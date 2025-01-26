UNILORIN Will Sponsor 500 More Students On Use Of AI – VC

Share

…Says World Education Day theme aligns with UNILORIN’s efforts on AI

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN) has described the theme of this year’s International Day of Education centred on the usefulness of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the education sector as apt and forward-looking.

The Day is marked every January 24, and this year’s theme is ‘AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation’.

In a statement issued at the weekend by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor said that the theme aligned perfectly with the giant strides of the University in the area of Artificial Intelligence.

Prof. Egbewole said that the University recognised the critical role education plays in preparing future leaders to navigate the evolving landscape, adding that “our commitment is to equip our students with the knowledge and skills needed to harness the potentials of AI for societal progress”.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the University recently trained 21 of its students on the use of Artificial Intelligence with plans to sponsor 500 more in due course.

According to Prof. Egbewole, the trainings were aimed at encouraging the beneficiaries to acquire and expand needed skills in the exploration and deployment of Artificial Intelligence for innovations and future career progression.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the University of Ilorin has been at the forefront of promoting excellence in education and community development.

According to him, the University currently runs a SMART Agenda, which emphasises the use of technology to enhance teaching, learning, and research.”

He added that “we have made significant strides in the area of Artificial Intelligence and have also invested heavily in digital infrastructure, including a state-of-the-art data centre and a robust network that supports online learning.

With plans to establish a Centre for Artificial Intelligence already in an advanced stage, the Centre for Cybersecurity and COMSIT is currently coordinating the AI endeavours of the University.”

