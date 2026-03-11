UNILORIN VC Seeks Stronger Partnership With Media

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, has called for sustained collaboration between the institution and the media, describing journalists as vital partners in projecting the university’s achievements and strengthening its reputation.

Egbewole made this call on Tuesday evening while hosting members of the press and other stakeholders to the university’s annual Ramadan Iftar held at the Vice Chancellor’s Lodge on the campus in Ilorin.

The gathering brought together journalists in various media, principal officers of the institution, leaders of staff unions, international students and other members of the university community in an atmosphere of reflection and fellowship during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Vice Chancellor commended journalists for their consistent support and constructive engagement with the University, noting that their contributions have played a significant role in sustaining the institution’s positive image.

“Members of the press are critical stakeholders in our journey as a University. Your support and professional engagement have helped to sustain the reputation and progress of this institution,” he said.

Egbewole added that the relationship between the University and the media has continued to wax stronger over the years, expressing appreciation to journalists who honoured the invitation despite their busy schedules.

“Your presence here today shows your commitment to the partnership we share with the media. This gathering is also a moment of unity and reflection as we observe the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the annual Iftar engagement would continue to strengthen the bond between the University community and the media while promoting mutual understanding.

In a short sermon, the Deputy Chief Imam of the University, Prof. Musa Sidiq Abdullahi, who represented the Chief Imam, Prof. Nasir AbdusSalam, reminded Muslims of the deeper spiritual meaning of fasting during Ramadan.

According to him, fasting was prescribed by Almighty Allah as a pathway to piety and spiritual growth.

“Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink. It is a period for self-discipline, increased devotion, recitation of the Holy Qur’an and seeking forgiveness from Allah,” he said.

Abdullahi urged Muslims to reflect on their spiritual development during the fasting period and assess whether their faith had improved through acts of worship and devotion.

He also encouraged the faithful to maximise the opportunities of the last ten days of Ramadan by engaging more in supplication and night prayers.

“Muslims should devote more time to spiritual activities and reduce distractions, particularly from social media, so they can fully benefit from the rewards of the holy month,” he advised.

Special prayers were later offered for Nigeria, Kwara State, the University of Ilorin and all those in attendance, seeking peace, progress and continued prosperity for the nation and the institution.