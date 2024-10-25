UNILORIN VC Mourns Varsity Founder, Ahman Patigi

Share

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has commiserated with the management, staff, and students of Ahman Patigi University, Patigi, on the death of the institution’s founder and Pro-Chancellor, Hon. Aliyu Bahago Ahman Patigi.

The former lawmaker died on Thursday, October 24, at the age of 59 years.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, Prof. Egbewole, who is also the Chairman of the Consortium of Kwara Universities, described the death of Hon. Patigi, the proprietor of a prominent member-university of the Consortium (KU8+), as a rude shock and a sad loss.

The Vice Chancellor said the death of Alhaji Ahman Patigi, who was a former Member of the House of Representatives, is a great loss not only to the deceased’s family but also to Kwara State, and the nation’s university system and particularly to KU8+.

Prof. Egbewole also commiserated with the Etsu Pategi, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi, and the entire people of Patigi Emirate on the death of an illustrious son and a shining light of the Emirate, saying that the late former federal law maker’s contributions to the promotion of education and advancement of his people’s general well-being would not be forgotten in a hurry.

The Vice Chancellor prayed Almighty Allah to overlook the shortcomings of the late politician, philanthropist, and statesman and comfort all the family members and associates he left behind.

