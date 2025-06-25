UNILORIN VC Mourns Ex-Kwara Gov, Adebayo

Share

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Wahab Egbewole, SAN, has commiserated with the Government and people of Kwara State over the demise of a former Governor of the State, Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo.

Adebayo, who served as Governor of the State between October 1 and December 31, 1983, died in the early hours of Wednesday (June 25, 2025) in Abuja following old age-related illness. He was aged 84.

In a statement issued by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor described the death of the former Governor, who hailed from Oke-Onigbin in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, as the end of a remarkable era in public service.

Egbewole recalled the several roles played by the late Chief Adebayo in national development, particularly in the nation’s education sector, pointing out that the late elder statesman was a lecturer at the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife; the former Kwara State College of Technology (now Kwara State Polytechnic), Ilorin, and Commissioner for Education in Kwara State in the late 1970s.

The Vice Chancellor also recalled that the tenure of Chief Adebayo as Kwara State Commissioner for Education coincided with the period when the University of Ilorin was taking shape as he said that the support enjoyed by the University from the government and people of Kwara State contributed to making the University what it has become.

He also said that Chief Adebayo, who later served as a Senator of the Federal Republic from 1979 to 1983, went on to serve as the Minister of Works and later Communication in the administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo between 2003 and 2007.

Prof. Egbewole equally recalled the services of Chief Adebayo as a leader of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) during the military era, saying that his contributions and those of his colleagues in the struggle in the 1990s culminated in the enthronement of the current political dispensation.

The Vice Chancellor explained that the life and times of the late elder statesman exemplified uncommon patriotism and profound services, saying that the career of the late Chief Adebayo was a great example of how an academic could truly impact on the greater society.

Prof. Egbewole, who described the late former Governor as one of the friends and supporters of the University of Ilorin, said that it was unfortunate that the former Governor died while the University was preparing to mark its Golden Jubilee anniversary.

The Vice Chancellor, who is the Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU), commiserated with the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, on the death of a frontline leader.

The multiple award-winning legal luminary also sympathised with Chief Adebayo’s immediate family and the entire people of Kwara State over the loss of a great son, praying to God to rest the soul of the departed elder statesman in eternal peace and give his family and colleagues the fortitude to bear his death.

