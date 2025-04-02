UNILORIN VC Hails Omotowa’s Appointment As NNPCL Non-Executive Director

Share

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, has congratulated an alumnus of the University, Babs Omotowa, on his appointment as a Non-Executive Director at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a statement issued by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, the Vice-Chancellor described the appointment as well-deserved, citing Omotowa’s impressive credentials and vast experience in the global oil industry.

Egbewole praised Omotowa as a thoroughbred professional and an outstanding alumnus of Nigeria’s most sought-after University, emphasizing his capability to effectively discharge the responsibilities of his new role.

The Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law urged Omotowa to leverage his new position to collaborate with others in revamping the nation’s oil-dependent economy.

Egbewole also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the confidence reposed in Omotowa, assuring that he would make significant contributions in his new role.

The Vice Chancellor wished Omotowa a peaceful and successful tenure.

