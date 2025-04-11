UNILORIN VC Hails Ali On Turbanning As First Kuliya Of Ilorin

Share

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, has congratulated renowned Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Yusuf Olaolu Ali, on his turbanning as the first Kuliya Ngeri of Ilorin.

The historic ceremony took place on Friday, April 11, 2025, and was performed by the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR.

In a statement issued by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor described the appointment and turbanning of Ali as a “well-deserved honour for an indefatigable icon of community development, a consummate legal luminary, and a passionate philanthropist.”

Egbewole noted that Ali has consistently demonstrated commitment to the peace and development of the Ilorin Emirate and humanity at large, making him eminently qualified for the prestigious title.

Describing Ali as a brother, friend, and distinguished ally of the University, the Vice Chancellor said the new Kuliya’s life and career have been exemplary, adding that the title will no doubt further inspire him to greater service to the Ilorin Emirate and society at large.

Egbewole also expressed appreciation to the Emir of Ilorin who is also the Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, and Muhammad Kamalud-Deen University, Ilorin for his inclusive leadership and continued efforts in promoting unity and development throughout his nearly 30-year reign.

He emphasized that the Emir’s decision to bestow such a revered title on a non-indigene exemplifies his role as a father to all, and would undoubtedly encourage other non-indigenes in Ilorin to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the city, as Ali has done.

While praying for the Emir’s continued good health and peaceful reign, the Vice Chancellor also wished the new Kuliya of Ilorin a successful tenure and continued career excellence.

