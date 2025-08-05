UNILORIN VC Hails AbdulSamad Rabiu On 65th Birthday

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), has congratulated the Chairman/Chief Executive of BUA Group, Alhaji AbdulSamad Rabiu, CON, on his 65th birthday.

In a statement issued by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, Prof. Egbewole described the Kano-born business magnate as a blessing to Nigeria and humanity.

He noted that Alhaji Rabiu’s hard work, patriotism, and philanthropic spirit deserve emulation, adding that such qualities are essential in building a nation where more individuals think beyond their personal interests.

The Vice Chancellor commended the businessman’s contributions to Nigeria’s development, particularly in the education sector. He expressed gratitude for the ongoing construction of a 3,000-seater amphitheatre at the University of Ilorin, donated by Alhaji Rabiu.

Prof. Egbewole wished him many more years of sound health, happiness, and continued service to humanity.