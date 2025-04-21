UNILORIN VC Greets Emir Of Ilorin On 85th Birthday

Share

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has extended warm congratulations to the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, on the occasion of his 85th birthday, which will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

In a statement signed by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, Professor Egbewole described the Emir as an exemplary leader and distinguished statesman whose reign has been marked by remarkable progress and positive transformation across the Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State as a whole.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted the Emir’s illustrious contributions to national development, particularly within the field of jurisprudence, where he excelled as a lawyer and Justice of the Court of Appeal prior to his ascension to the throne as the 11th Emir of Ilorin in 1995.

Professor Egbewole expressed deep appreciation for the Emir’s fatherly role and inclusive leadership, noting his commendable treatment of non-indigenes residing or conducting business within the Emirate, which he described as devoid of discrimination and highly welcoming.

He further attributed Ilorin’s rapid urban and socio-economic growth to the Emir’s visionary and accommodating leadership, stating, “This fantastic disposition, more than any other factor, has contributed significantly to making Ilorin one of the fastest-growing cities in Nigeria.”

The Vice Chancellor also expressed gratitude for the Emir’s unwavering support for the University of Ilorin, both prior to and since his ascension to the royal stool. He acknowledged the monarch’s enduring commitment to education, noting his roles as Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, and Muhammad Kamalud-Deen University, Ilorin.

Professor Egbewole emphasized that the atmosphere of peace enjoyed by the University is closely linked to the Emir’s peaceful leadership and the harmonious relationship with the host community, adding that the institution remains committed to supporting the developmental aspirations of the Ilorin Emirate.

He concluded by wishing the Emir a happy and fulfilling 85th birthday, praying for continued strength and many more years of dedicated service to Allah and humanity.

