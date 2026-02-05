UNILORIN VC Felicitates Gov. AbdulRazaq At 66

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has felicitated the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

Prof. Egbewole, in a statement issued by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, described Governor AbdulRazaq as an outstanding patriot who deserves to be honoured and celebrated.

The Vice-Chancellor said Mallam AbdulRazaq has left no one in doubt about his patriotism, hard work, and exemplary leadership qualities before and since assuming office as Governor of Kwara State in 2019.

Prof. Egbewole noted that the Governor has been a resourceful leader whose administration in the last seven years has focused on the transformation of the state.

The Vice-Chancellor, who is also the Chairman of the Consortium of Kwara Universities (KU8+), thanked the Governor for considering many alumni of the University of Ilorin for political and public service appointments in his administration.

While congratulating the Governor, Prof. Egbewole prayed Allah to continue to grant him sound health and a more successful tenure in office.