UNILORIN VC Expresses Shock Over Prof. Yusuf’s Death

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has expressed shock and profound sadness following the death of Prof. Badmas Olanrewaju Yusuf.

The renowned Islamic scholar and Director, Linguistic Immersion Centre, University of Ilorin, who joined the services of the University in 1992, died last Friday (January 30, 2026) after a brief illness at the age of 69.

In a statement signed by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, Prof. Egbewole said that the management, staff and students of the University are saddened by the demise of Prof. Yusuf.

He described the deceased as a hardworking and exemplary academic and administrator who made his mark in the services of the University, Islam and humanity at large.

Prof. Egbewole sympathised with the relations, friends, colleagues, students and mentees of the renowned scholar as he urged them to take solace in the fact that he lived a good life worthy of emulation.

The Vice Chancellor prayed to Allah to overlook the shortcomings of Prof. Yusuf and reward his good deeds with Aljanat Fridaous.