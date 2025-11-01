UNILORIN VC Congratulates New NUJ Correspondents Chapel Exco

…hails former chairman Garba on impactful tenure

The Vice Chancellor of the University of ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has congratulated members of the newly elected Executive Committee of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by Mr Biola Azeez, the State Editor of the Nigerian Tribune newspapers.

In a congratulatory message to the new NUJ leaders, Prof. Egbewole also lauded the immediate past Chairman, Mr Abdulhakeem Garba of Channels Television for successfully handing over to a successor.

A statement made available to news men in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, on Saturday by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, expressed the Vice Chancellor’s delight over the outcome of the election, saying that the peaceful conduct of the election and the absence of any rancour in its aftermath have shown the Correspondents’ Chapel as truly the flagship crop of journalists in Kwara State.

Prof. Egbewole also said that this development has further raised the public rating of the Correspondents’ Chapel, whose members constitute the crux of the membership of the elite UNILORIN Accredited Press Corps (UAPC).

While wishing the new exco members a successful and impactful tenure of office, the Vice Chancellor expressed the hope that the new NUJ officials would carry every member of the Union along to justify the confidence reposed in them.