UNILORIN VC condones Patigi varsity over founder’s death

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole has commiserated with the management, staff, and students of Ahman Patigi University, Patigi, on the death of the institution’s Founder and Pro-Chancellor, Hon. Aliyu Bahago Ahman Patigi.

The former lawmaker died on Thursday at the age of 59 years but in a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Corporate Affairs of UNILORIN, Mr. Kunle Akogun, Prof. Egbewole, who is also the Chairman of the Consortium of Kwara Universities, described the death of Hon. Patigi, as a rude shock and a sad loss.

The Vice Chancellor said the death of Patigi, who was a former member of the House of Representatives, is a great loss not only to the deceased’s family but also to Kwara State, and the nation’s university system.

Prof. Egbewole also commiserated with the Etsu Pategi, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi, and the entire people of Patigi Emirate on the death of their illustrious son and a shining light of the emirate.

He further described the late former federal law maker’s contributions to the promotion of education and advancement of his people’s general well-being would not be forgotten in a hurry.

