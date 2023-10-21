UNILORIN VC Charges Graduands On Challenges, Opportunities Ahead

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has charged the graduating students of the institution to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead with the ability to adapt, learn, relearn, and unlearn.

Professor Egbewole, who gave the charge on Saturday during awards of degrees to the graduating students of the institution in the 37th and 38th combined convocation ceremonies held at the school auditorium, said the university is committed to fostering a culture of excellence, critical thinking, and lifelong learning.

He said: “Our graduates leave these hallowed halls not only with degrees but also with a strong foundation for making meaningful contributions to our society and the world at large.

“As we celebrate the achievements of our graduates, let us also remember that education is a lifelong journey. The knowledge and skills you have acquired here are tools that will empower you to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“The world is ever-evolving, and your ability to adapt, learn, and grow will be paramount. Your generation is driven by technology and it is the tool to rule that future that just dawned on you today.”

The Vice-Chancellor asserted that the University of Ilorin was doing tremendously well in the area of research, saying: “The university produced 4 patents in the 2021/2022 academic session and currently has a total of 36 patents with the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Office of Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NATOP), Abuja.

“With this, the University of Ilorin is one of the highest contributing institutions to patency in Nigeria. The number of our patents in the various disciplines are: Medical 5, Agriculture 5, Engineering 16, Food 1, Information Technology 4, Petrochemical 3, Defence 1, and Energy 1. The various patents are currently being positioned for commercialization.”

He also disclosed that the institution is enjoying the intervention support of the Federal Government.

“The University continued to enjoy the support of TETFUND as an intervention fund of ₦954,732,123.00 was allocated to the University by TETFUND for the year 2023 to cover eleven specific areas.

“Equally, the University received a TETFund award of Five Hundred Million (₦500,000,000.00) for hostel accommodation for our students and Two Hundred Million (₦200,000,000.00) for Zonal Interventions,” Egbewole added.

He added that the University was using the funds to execute different projects.