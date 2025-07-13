UNILORIN To Honour Oloyede, ThisDay MD, 63 Others

As part of activities marking its Golden Jubilee, the University of Ilorin will on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, honour 65 eminent Nigerians, most of whom are distinguished alumni of the institution.

The landmark event, titled Investiture Ceremony of UNILORIN Ambassadors, Distinguished Alumni, and Award of Excellence, will take place at the University Auditorium beginning at 11:00 a.m.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, quoted the Chairman of the Awards Planning Committee, Prof. AbdulRasheed A. Adeoye, as saying the ceremony will celebrate alumni and other individuals who have excelled in their various fields, enhanced the University’s image, and contributed significantly to its growth and development.

According to the statement, one alumnus and another distinguished Nigerian will receive the Award of Excellence, 10 will be honoured as Distinguished Alumni, while 50 individuals and three graduating sets will be invested as UNILORIN Ambassadors.

Prof. Adeoye described the ceremony as not only a recognition of achievement but also a moment of reflection and pride for the entire UNILORIN community.

Among the honourees are the 8th Vice Chancellor of the University and current Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Emeritus Is’haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, CON; Dr. Tunji Olowolafe; Dr. Adeyemi Murtadha Adeniji; Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof. Temidayo Oladiji; former Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Ltd., Mr. Babatunde Omotowa; renowned accountant Dr. AWA Ibrahim; former CBN Deputy Governor Dr. Sarah Omotunde Alade; Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap; and Managing Director of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello.

Others include former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah; Vice Chancellor of Federal University Lokoja, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi; Prof. David Durosomo; and Justice Asmau Tanwa Akanbi, among others.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, will serve as Chief Host, while eminent legal luminary and Professor of Practice, Mallam Olaolu Ali, SAN, is expected to deliver the keynote address.