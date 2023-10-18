UNILORIN To Graduate 25,234 As 450 Bag First Class

No fewer than 25,234 graduands will be convocating during the combined 37th and 38th convocation ceremonies of the University of Ilorin scheduled to hold on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Disclosing this at a press briefing to mark the commencement of the convocation ceremonies on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, added that a total number of 450 students of the University would bag First Class honours degrees at the event, adding that “the brilliant academic performances of the students is due to the commitment of the lecturers to the academic excellence of the students during the period”.

He said: “In the first degree/diploma category of the 37th convocation ceremonies of the year 2020/2021 academic session, we have 211 First Class, 4,143 second class(Upper Division), 6,570 second class(Lower Division), 1,742 third class and 30 Pass.

“The 37th convocation ceremonies also include 151 MBBS graduands, 73 Nursing graduands, 18 Optometry graduands, 43 Veterinary Medicine and 12 graduands with Distinction, and 27 graduands with Pass in Pharmacy.

“In summary, the university will be graduating 13,020 for first degrees/diplomas. The total number of Higher degrees to be awarded at the 37th convocation is 1,457. Out of this figure, there are 75 Postgraduate diplomas, 976 Masters from various faculties, 88 MBA/MPA/MILR/MGIS/MPH/MHPMs and 13 PhDs.

“For the students graduating in the 38th convocation of the 2021/2022 academic session, in the first degree/ diplomas category, we have 239 First Class, 3,406 Second Class(Upper Division), 4,691 Second Class(Lower Division), 961 Third Class and 21 Pass.

“The 38th convocation ceremonies also include 160 MBBS graduands, 87 Nursing graduands, 15 Optometry, 35 Veterinary Medicine graduands and 26 graduands with Distinction, and 43 graduands with Pass in Pharmacy.

“Thus, we have 9,684 graduands in the First Degrees/Diplomas category. Furthermore, the total number of Higher Degrees to be awarded at the 38th convocation ceremonies is 1,073, and out of this figure, there are 60 Postgraduate diplomas, 605 Masters from various faculties, 211 MBA/MPA/MILR/MGIS/MPH/MHPMs and 197 PhDs.”

He also used the occasion to explain the recent increase in the charges and fees being paid by the graduands for the two combined convocations, saying, “It is not meant to extort students and parents but remained a moderate one while comparing it with fees and charges being paid in other universities in the country and outside the country”.

On the journey so far, the Vice Chancellor said the present administration in the institution has put up various infrastructures capable of boosting the academic excellence of the students and the growth of the University community in the last year.

He said: “The past year has been with its challenges, especially the multiplier effects of the fuel subsidy removal which has tested our economic resilience and prudence.

“As the Chief Executive Officer of this University, I know that leadership is sacrifice, I applied for this job and I must deliver on the mandates given to me and the dreams of the founding fathers of this university.

“I know the essence of discipline in the social process and I always like to lead by example. I am not unmindful of inadequate resources which are hindering the proper running of Nigerian universities and the danger of understaffing.”